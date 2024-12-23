Search icon
  Centre Committed To Providing Jobs To Youth, Says Minister Kiren Rijiju

Published 18:39 IST, December 23rd 2024

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Centre Committed To Providing Jobs To Youth, Says Minister Kiren Rijiju | Image: File photo

Naharlagun: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday reiterated the government's commitment to providing jobs to the youth of the country. 

Speaking at a Rozgar Mela organised by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (North East Frontier Headquarters) here, Rijiju highlighted the Centre's development efforts over the past 10 years. He emphasised that Rozgar Melas aim to offer employment to the youth in a transparent manner.

Rijiju, the minister for parliamentary and minority affairs, handed over 258 appointment letters to candidates selected for the central armed forces. 

Congratulating the new recruits, Rijiju encouraged them to contribute to realising the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Appealing to the recruits to take on the responsibility of the country as future leaders, he described it as the beginning of their journey to serve the nation. 

Earlier during the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 71,000 appointment letters to successful candidates selected for various positions in different departments across the country via videoconferencing.

Updated 18:39 IST, December 23rd 2024

