Centre Declares Wayanad Landslides A Disaster Of ‘Severe Nature’

Thiruvananthapuram: Five months after the deadly landslides that destroyed three villages in Kerala’s Wayanad, the central government has officially declared it a disaster of "severe nature". This declaration recognises the intensity and impact of the disaster, which occurred on July 30, this year.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) communicated this decision to the Kerala government, explaining that financial aid for such severe disasters is initially provided by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) will then supplement this aid based on assessments conducted by an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT).

The landslides, which were triggered by heavy rainfall, resulted in one of the deadliest disasters in Kerala's history, with over 420 fatalities, 397 injuries, and 118 people reported missing.

"However, keeping in view the intensity and magnitude of the Meppadi landslide disaster in Wayanad district, it has been considered by the IMCT as a disaster of severe nature for all practical purposes," the communication said.

The Centre's decision came amidst criticism from the state government and protests by MPs in Parliament for "not providing financial assistance to those affected by the landslides in Wayanad".