Published 14:48 IST, January 24th 2025

Centre, Delhi Police Conspiring to Kill Kejriwal: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that Centre and Delhi Police are conspiring to kill former Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Centre, Delhi Police conspiring to kill Kejriwal: AAP | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday accused the BJP-led Centre and the Delhi Police of conspiring to "kill" its supremo Arvind Kejriwal and urged the Election Commission to restore his security cover provided by the Punjab Police that was withdrawn.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP or the Delhi Police to the allegation.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and her Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, said they have written to the EC demanding "fair grounds" to the AAP in the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls and the restoration of Kejriwal's security cover given by the Punjab Police, along with an audit of "life-threatening" attacks on him.

They alleged that the Delhi Police, which comes under the Centre, has turned a blind eye on the alleged attacks on Kejriwal in accordance with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's order.

"There are two players involved in this conspiracy to kill Kejriwalji -- the BJP and the Delhi Police. They are both conspiring to end Kejriwal's life. Attacks have been attempted on him one after the other. In October (last year), an attack was made on Kejriwal. Upon investigation by us, it was found that the attackers were BJP workers, but police took no action," Atishi alleged.

"We have written to the EC demanding that Kejriwal's security be restored. We do not trust the Delhi Police as it is under Amit Shah's control," she added.

The AAP leaders alleged that resorting to "dirty politics" ahead of the Delhi polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has conspired to get Kejriwal's security removed. 

(This story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

