Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: GRAP-4 Curbs Reimposed In Delhi Amid Deteriorating AQI | Full List of Restrictions

Published 19:06 IST, January 15th 2025

BREAKING: GRAP-4 Curbs Reimposed In Delhi Amid Deteriorating AQI | Full List of Restrictions

Breaking News: Centre on Wednesday invoked curbs under GRAP stage 4 in Delhi-NCR amid deteriorating air quality.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: GRAP-4 Curbs Reimposed In Delhi Amid Deteriorating AQI | Full List of Restrictions | Image: ANI

Breaking News: CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) Sub Committee on GRAP has decided to invoke all actions under Stage-III ('Severe Air Quality of Delhi) & also Stage-IV ('Severe+' Air Quality of Delhi) of the extant Schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect in addition to the Stage-I and II actions already in force.

Image

 

Image

 

GRAP-4 Curbs Reimposed In Delhi: What is NOT Allowed?

  1. Prohibition of non-essential construction and demolition activities.
  2. Closure of brick kilns and industries not using cleaner fuels.
  3. Ban on non-essential diesel generator sets.
  4. Restrictions on the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles.
  5. Prohibition of non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles.
  6. Stricter enforcement of vehicular emissions checks.
  7. Implementation of mechanical road sweeping and water sprinkling.
  8. Restrictions on open burning activities.

GRAP-4 Curbs Reimposed In Delhi: What is allowed?

The following construction and demolition activities are allowed under specific categories:

  1. Railway service and station projects.
  2. Metro rail service and station projects.
  3. Airports and interstate bus terminals.
  4. National security and defense-related projects of national importance.
  5. Hospitals and healthcare facilities.
  6. Linear public infrastructure projects, including highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission/distribution, and pipelines.
  7. Sanitation projects, such as sewage treatment plants and water supply projects.
  8. Ancillary activities supporting the above-mentioned projects.
  9. For all construction projects in the NCR, tasks that do not generate pollution or dust, including plumbing, electrical work, carpentry, and interior finishing (except for painting, polishing, and varnishing), are permitted.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:18 IST, January 15th 2025

Recommended

Gauff Is Into The Australian Open's 3rd Round And Still Unbeaten In 2025
SportFit
play-icon
02:00
As Superstar Culture Ruins India Men's Cricket, Women's Break Record
Videos
Rohit Sharma Anticipated To Visit PAK? PCB Expect Skipper's Presence
SportFit
Tollywood's Old Guards Claim Sankranti Holiday, Game Changer Struggles
Entertainment News
BREAKING: Case Against BJP's Parvesh Verma For Distributing Shoes
India News
SC Bars ECI From Announcing Bihar Legislative Council Bypoll Result
India News
play-icon
02:00
PM Modi's speech at inauguration of Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple
Videos
PM Modi Inaugurates ISKCON Temple In Navi Mumbai | LIVE
India News
Bengaluru Man Finds Live Worm in Salad Ordered via Zomato
India News
Shankar Raises Director's Cut Issue With Game Changer: Good Scenes...
Entertainment News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: