Challenged Kejriwal For Debate at Jantar Mantar, He Didn't Turn Up: Congress Leader Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit Friday said that he had challenged Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal for a debate at Jantar Mantar but he did not turn up.

Dikshit, who is fighting the Delhi Assembly polls against Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat said, "The aim of the debate was to expose the failures and false promises of the Kejriwal government using its own official data." However, Kejriwal did not turn up for the debate, he claimed.

In a statement, Dikshit pointed out that Kejriwal had promised permanent housing for slum dwellers and said thousands of houses built under the Congress government in 2013 still remain unallocated, lying in ruins in areas like Narela.

The Congress government, under then chief minister Sheila Dikshit, had set up 30 water treatment plants, but the AAP government has not built a single new plant in the last decade, he said.

The son of the former chief minister claimed that during her mother's rule, Delhi had 14,000 kilometres of water pipelines which has only increased to 15,300 kilometres now.

By not turning up for the debate, Kejriwal has lost the battle in public perception and will be defeated decisively when the election results are declared on February 8, Dikshit claimed.