Chandigarh Bomb Blast Case: 2 Accused Nabbed After Encounter in Haryana's Hisar

Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough in the investigation into the Chandigarh restaurant blast case, the Chandigarh police and the Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) team nabbed two accused after an encounter in Haryana's Hisar. According to the police, the two accused arrested in the case confessed to working for gangster Goldie Brar. The two accused received gunshots in the leg during the encounter and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A senior police official stated that a joint operation of the Haryana STF and the Chandigarh Police nabbed both the desperate criminals after the encounter.

The police stated that both the accused carried out the bomb blast in a restaurant in Sector-26 of Chandigarh. Both the accused have been identified as Ajit Sehrawat (21) and Vinay (20), who are residents of Hisar.

It was found during the investigation that before the bomb blast, both the accused were constantly talking to Goldie Brar, on whose instruction they carried out the blast at the restaurant, which belonged to famous rapper Badshah.

Reportedly, the explosion occurred outside two bar-cum-lounges, one of them owned by rapper Badshah, at Sector 26 in the early hours of Tuesday. No casualties were reported in the incident. The bombs were lobbed outside 'De'Orra' and 'Seville' owned by Badshah by two unknown persons who came on a bike, the police said.

On Friday, reliable information was received that both the accused were seen in the Sadar police station area in Hisar, police said.

Acting on the tip-off, a team from Chandigarh Police with the assistance of Haryana Police's Special Task Force (STF) zeroed in on the accused and asked them to surrender.

However, they opened fire at the police party instead of surrendering, officials said.

The police fired back in self-defence in which both the accused sustained injuries on their legs and were sent to the Civil Hospital in Hisar, they added.