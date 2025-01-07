Chandigarh Mayor Election to be Held on January 24 via Secret Ballot

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh mayoral election is scheduled for January 24 and will be conducted through a secret ballot, with Ramneek Singh Bedi serving as the presiding officer.

The election is expected to witness a fierce contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This year’s election comes on the heels of a controversial episode during last year’s mayoral election, which ultimately reached the Supreme Court.

The controversy had erupted when the then-returning officer, Anil Masih, was caught on camera invalidating eight votes cast for the AAP’s mayoral candidate.

Despite declaring the BJP candidate as the winner, the Supreme Court later intervened and overturned the election results.