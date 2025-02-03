Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Chandrababu Naidu Takes 'Half-Engine Sarkar' Jab at AAP, Says Kejriwal's Delhi Model Has 'Failed'

Published 11:16 IST, February 3rd 2025

Chandrababu Naidu Takes 'Half-Engine Sarkar' Jab at AAP, Says Kejriwal's Delhi Model Has 'Failed'

Naidu said people are worried about staying in Delhi because of the “weather and political pollution."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Chanrababu Naidu (L) and Arvind Kejriwal (R) | Image: Agencies

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took a jab at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saying that its model has “failed” and people should vote for a party that could lead to inclusive growth. The comment comes as the national capital braces for the upcoming Assembly elections. 

Speaking at a press conference, Naidu said people are worried about staying in Delhi because of the “weather and political pollution." He added that there has been no development in the national capital.

"Politicians have to always think about today, tomorrow and the future. A government with good public policy can transform society," he said.

Slamming the AAP government, Naidu said Delhi has a "half-engine sarkar", and needs a double-engine sarkar to achieve development.

Performance and better living standards are becoming relevant and not ideology, Naidu said and added "poor people in Delhi have to think if they want to live permanently in slums." Naidu, whose party TDP is an ally of the ruling NDA at the Centre, also said that his party fully supports Budget 2025 as it aims to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

"We are in agreement with them. We are happy. It syncs with our 10 principles of growth," Naidu said.

Delhi goes to polls on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.

(Inputs from PTI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:16 IST, February 3rd 2025

Recommended

Grammy Fashion: Who Wore What At Music’s Biggest Night
Lifestyle News
Trump to Discuss Tariffs with Canada, Mexico as Trade War Heats Up
World News
Thane Man Commits Suicide Due to Harassment Over Loan Recovery; 1 Held
India News
Grammy Awards 2025: Beyonce's Big Win, Bianca's Naked Look And More
Entertainment News
JPC Report On Waqf Bill To Be Tabled In Parliament Today Amid Row | LIVE
India News
Barbie Hsu, Taiwanese Actress, Dies Due To Pneumonia At The Age Of 48
Entertainment News
Last Day of Campaigning for Delhi Polls, Roadshows Set Stage for Feb 5
India News
Kanye, Wife Bianca Escorted Out Of Grammys Due To Latter's 'Naked' Look?
Entertainment News
Grammys 2025: Trevor Noah Takes A Dig At Trump's Immigration Policy
Entertainment News
Philadelphia Crash: Man Injured After Debris Hits Him at Restaurant
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: