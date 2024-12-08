Chennai Horror: College Student with Mental Illness Gang-Raped; Two Arrested

Chennai: A college student with mental illness was gang-raped here and two persons were arrested in this connection, the police said on Sunday.

Police appealed to the public not to comment on this matter as it would cause mental agony to the family of the victim.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, the police interrogated a mutual friend of the victim and her male friends.

During the course of the investigation, it emerged that the victim was gang-raped, police said in a release.

Subsequently, a case was registered against the suspected individuals under nine sections of relevant acts, it said.

Two of the suspects, a 20-year-old college student Suresh, a 19-year-old Naresh, and a school student were arrested and lodged in prison, the police said.

The investigating officer has been facing challenges in conducting a detailed probe as the victim suffers from mental illness. To expedite the investigation, four special teams have been formed, the police said.

"Passing comments on the issue will not only hinder the ongoing investigation but also cause mental agony to the victim and her family. Therefore, it has been requested not to make any comments on this issue in public," the release urged.