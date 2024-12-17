Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Chennai Power Cut Today: TANGEDCO Announces 5-Hour Outage, Check Affected Areas

Published 07:40 IST, December 17th 2024

Chennai Power Cut Today: TANGEDCO Announces 5-Hour Outage, Check Affected Areas

Residents of Chennai will experience a 5-hour power outage on December 17. Check affected areas.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Chennai to face power cut today. | Image: X

Chennai: Residents of Chennai will experience a 5-hour power outage on December 17. The electricity supply will be cut from 9:00 AM for maintenance work. It stated that if the maintenance work gets completed before the upper limit, the supply would be restored accordingly.

Chennai Power Cut Affected Areas on December 17:

- R.A. Puram
- Part of MRC Nagar
- Foreshore Estate
- Gandhi Nagar
- PRO Quarters
- RK Mutt
- RK Nagar
- Rani Meyyamai Tower
- Sathiya Dev Avenue
- True Value Homes HT Service
- Raja Street
- Robertson Lane
- Raja Gramani Garden
- KVB Garden
- Appa Gramani Street
- Velayutharaja Street
- TP Scheme Road
- Raja Muthaiah Puram
- Kuttigramani Street
- Kamaraja Salai
- Kasthuri Avenue
- Karpagam Avenue
- Vasanth Avenue
- South Avenue
- Shanmugapuram
- Santhome High Road
- Sathiya Nagar
- Aringnar Anna Nagar
- Annai Theresa Nagar
- Perumal Koil Street
- South Canal Bank Road

Residents in these areas are advised to schedule activities accordingly to avoid any inconvenience during the power outage.
 

Updated 07:40 IST, December 17th 2024

