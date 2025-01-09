Search icon
Published 12:57 IST, January 9th 2025

Chhattisgarh: Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Maoists at Sukma-Bijapur Border

District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and the Central Reserve Police Force's jungle warfare unit (CoBRA) teams are involved in the encounter.

Reported by: Asian News International
Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Maoists at Sukma-bijapur Border | Image: PTI

Sukma: An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals in the forest at the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, the police said.

Superintendent of Police of Sukma, Kiran Chavan, said that the encounter is still underway. District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and the Central Reserve Police Force's jungle warfare unit (CoBRA) teams are involved in the encounter.

More information is awaited.

Meanwhile, Improvised Explosive Devices were detected and diffused in a joint operation by state police and CRPF 229 Battalion from Murdanda village under Police Station Awapalli in Bijapur district. Naxalites had prepared and planted 2 IEDs in empty beer bottles, said the police.

Eight jawans from the District Reserve Guards (DRG) and one civilian driver were killed in an IED blast triggered by the Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday.

The jawans were returning from a joint operation of Dantewada, Narayanpur and Bijapur police when the blast occurred.

Updated 12:57 IST, January 9th 2025

