Published 21:33 IST, December 29th 2024

Chhattisgarh Man Held in Goa for Posing as IAS Officer

A 31-year-old man from Chhattisgarh was arrested in Goa for allegedly posing as an IAS officer and threatening beach shacks and dance clubs.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representative image shows a man being handcuffed in order to be arrested. | Image: Unsplash

Panaji: Police have arrested a 31-year-old man from Chhattisgarh in Goa for allegedly posing as an IAS officer and threatening beach shacks and dance clubs in the coastal state, an official said on Sunday.

Goa police spokesman said that the accused Manoj Kumar from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur was arrested on Saturday.

Police said Kumar had arrived in Goa on December 5 and went to Calangute in a taxi.

He booked a room in a resort at Calangute and told the taxi driver that he was an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer working in Odisha and would soon be transferred to Goa, the official said.

Kumar left Goa after some days and returned to the coastal state on December 20.

On the afternoon of December 26, he visited a parking area in Calangute and showed a fake ID card claiming to be an IAS officer. He took the cops and parking staff deployed there in the taxi saying he wanted to do an inspection of the area.

Kumar went to Baga beach where he visited two shacks and threatened their owners to stop business, he said.

“He also visited prominent clubs on Baga Tito’s Lane and asked them to close the establishments, saying he would put the operators in trouble if they didn’t act on his instructions. He then dropped the cops and the staff at their respective places and returned to his hotel,” the spokesman said.

It was immediately not clear how the Goa police exposed him.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 21:33 IST, December 29th 2024

