Three Maoists Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Raipur: At least three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday. according to an official.

The State Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said that the security forces have achieved success in the anti-Naxal operation in Sukma.

So far, bodies of three Naxalites have been recovered and the search operation is still underway, Sharma, who holds the Home portfolio, told reporters in Raipur.

Referring to the IED blast triggered by Naxalites on January 6 wherein eight security personnel and a civilian driver of their vehicle were killed in Bijapur district, the deputy CM said, "There is huge anger among security forces after what Naxalites have done."

"I have met them (security forces). I reiterate that with the strength and courage of our jawans, the (Naxal) menace will be eliminated within the stipulated time," he said.

Amit Shah Vows to End Naxalites Threat Across India by March 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed this commitment on Monday, promising to eliminate Naxals nationwide by March 2026 and vowing that the sacrifices of those killed in Chhattisgarh will not go in vain.

Operations Continue in Chhattisgarh

The ongoing operation, which began Thursday morning, involved a joint effort by the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) personnel, according to police.

So far this year, nine Naxalites have been killed in various encounters across Chhattisgarh.

This includes a three-day operation in Abujhmad, spanning the Narayanpur-Dantewada-Bijapur border, where five Naxalites, including two women, were neutralised.

Another Naxalite was killed in a January 3 encounter in Gariaband district, part of the Raipur division.