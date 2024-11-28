Search icon
Published 22:20 IST, November 28th 2024

Child, Playing on Road, Crushed to Death by Magic Van in Ghaziabad

A child in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad was crushed to death by a goods carrier van on Thursday morning when the child was playing outside his house.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Child crushed to death in Ghaziabad | Image: pti

Ghaziabad: A child in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad was crushed to death by a goods carrier van on Thursday morning when the child was playing outside his house. According to the police, the child was playing on the street in the Mangal Bazaar Gali of the Lalkuan area, when the vehicle, a magic van, ran over him, causing him death on the spot. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the spot. 

After the incident, the accused vehicle driver fled the spot. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead.

A senior police official stated that the incident took place on Thursday at around 11 am when the child was playing outside his house on the street in the Mangal Bazaar Gali of the Lalkuan area. As soon as the magic van entered the street, the child suddenly ran on the road eventually leading to the accident. 

A case was registered at the Wave City police station by the Ghaziabad police in the matter and the accused driver was arrested. 

Further legal action is being taken into the matter. 
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:20 IST, November 28th 2024

