Child Tests Positive for HMPV in Puducherry, Undergoing Treatment in JIPMER
A child in Puducherry tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and is undergoing treatment in the centrally administered JIPMER.
Puducherry: One more child in Puducherry tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and is undergoing treatment in the centrally administered JIPMER, a top official said.
Director of Health for Puducherry, V Ravichandran, in a release on late Sunday said that the girl child complained of fever, cough and running nose. She was admitted in JIPMER a few days ago and has been under treatment.
He said that the child was recovering well and all precautionary measures had been taken.
Puducherry reported the first HMPV (a three-year-old child) last week and was treated in a private hospital. The girl was discharged on Saturday after a full recovery.
The Puducherry administration has geared up all steps in the context of the virus, the Director said.
With PTI Inputs
