China Says 'Ready to Work With India' Ahead of Ajit Doval-Wang Yi's High-Level Meet

Beijing: China's Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that it is ready to work closely with India to implement important agreements made by the leaders of both countries and work to bring bilateral relations back on track as soon as possible.

The Ministry highlighted the importance to respect each other's core interests and major concerns, strengthen mutual trust through dialogue and communication and properly settle differences with sincerity and good faith.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized

Being asked about rebuilding trust between the two countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian, during a press briefing said, "China is ready to work with India to implement the important common understandings between the leaders of China and India, respect each other's core interests and major concerns, strengthen mutual trust through dialogue and communication, properly settle differences with sincerity and good faith, and bring bilateral relations back to the track of stable and healthy development as soon as possible."

This statement comes as the high-level meeting between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, is scheduled to hold the 23rd Special Representatives meeting in Beijing.

The discussions are expected to focus on the ongoing China-India border issue, with these being the first such talks since December 2019. The meeting will focus on managing peace and stability along the border areas and exploring fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable solutions to the boundary dispute, as stated by India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar informed the Indian Parliament last week that disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh has been successfully completed through a step-by-step process, culminating in the Depsang and Demchok areas. He also stressed that maintaining peace and stability in the border regions is essential for the broader development of India-China relations.

In October, India and China reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the LAC. The border standoff between the two countries began in 2020 in Eastern Ladakh following Chinese military actions, which significantly strained bilateral ties. During a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, the Indian Prime Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability on the border as a priority and ensuring mutual trust remains the foundation of their relationship.

Lin Jian reiterated China’s commitment to these objectives, expressing hope for further cooperation to ease tensions.