Class 10 Student Found Dead in School Washroom in Bilaspur, Probe Underway

Bilaspur: A Class 10 student allegedly hanged herself in a washroom of a school here, police said on Sunday.

They said the body was found in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Kothipura on Sunday morning.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiv Chaudhary said the body was taken to AIIMS, Bilaspur, for a post-mortem examination.