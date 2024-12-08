Published 20:03 IST, December 8th 2024
Class 10 Student Found Dead in School Washroom in Bilaspur, Probe Underway
The police said on Sunday that a Class 10 student allegedly hanged herself in a washroom of a school.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Class 10 Student Found Dead in School Washroom in Bilaspur, Probe Underway | Image: Representational
Bilaspur: A Class 10 student allegedly hanged herself in a washroom of a school here, police said on Sunday.
They said the body was found in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Kothipura on Sunday morning.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiv Chaudhary said the body was taken to AIIMS, Bilaspur, for a post-mortem examination.
The reason behind the suicide is being ascertained and further investigation is underway, he said, adding that no suicide note was found at the spot.
