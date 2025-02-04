Class 10 Student Kidnapped, Strangled By 4 Friends in Mathura

A 17-year-old boy was abducted and strangled allegedly by four of his friends here for ransom, police on Tuesday said.

Mathura Deputy Inspector General Shailesh Kumar Pandey said Tarun Kumar, a class 10 student, was reported missing by his father Yogesh Kumar on Monday evening.

A missing alert was sounded on social media for the Vrindavan Cut Lal Darwaza resident and a hunt for him was launched.

Through an analysis of his mobile phone and CCTV footage from the area, police deduced that Tarun was taken out by four of his friends on pretext of a party.

They kept him in an empty house and sent out a message to his father for ransom.

As it happened, when Tarun got a hint about his friends' plan, he tried to escape, but his friends foiled his attempt and strangled him.

Sahil, Harsh, and two brothers, Luv and Kush, all residents of Mathura and aged between 18 and 19, were arrested in connection with the murder, the officer said.

The four confessed that they had killed Tarun and put his body in a sack and dumped it in a drain, Pandey said.