Class 12 Student Commits Suicide In Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Jaipur: A class 12th student committed suicide by hanging himself in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said.

The student has been identified as Mohan Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh. He was studying in Bharatpur and lived in a rented accommodation in Bharatpur's Laxmi Nagar area with his younger brother, Assistant Sub-Inspector (Sar Mathura Gate) Har Gopal said.

He said that Mohan was studying at a private school. He took the step when his younger brother had gone to school. On January 27, their parent had come from Uttar Pradesh to meet them.