Published 19:19 IST, January 29th 2025

Class 12 Student Commits Suicide In Rajasthan's Bharatpur

The class 12 student committed suicide after hanging himself in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representational image | Image: File photo

Jaipur: A class 12th student committed suicide by hanging himself in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said.

The student has been identified as Mohan Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh. He was studying in Bharatpur and lived in a rented accommodation in Bharatpur's Laxmi Nagar area with his younger brother, Assistant Sub-Inspector (Sar Mathura Gate) Har Gopal said.

He said that Mohan was studying at a private school. He took the step when his younger brother had gone to school. On January 27, their parent had come from Uttar Pradesh to meet them.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, he said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:19 IST, January 29th 2025

