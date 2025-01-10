Published 10:34 IST, January 10th 2025
Class 12 Student Held Over Bomb Threats to Delhi Schools
Delhi Police has detained a Class 12 student for allegedly sending bomb threats to schools in the national capital.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Class 12 student held over bomb threats to Delhi schools | Image: PTI
New Delhi: Delhi Police has detained a Class 12 student for allegedly sending bomb threats to schools in the national capital, sources said on Friday.
Around 10 educational institutes received bomb threats on Thursday, the latest in a series of such incidents in the city.
The sources said the south district police apprehended the Class 12 student, a minor.
Officials said police will address a press conference at its headquarters later in the day and share further details. PTI BM TIR TIR
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 10:34 IST, January 10th 2025