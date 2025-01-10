Search icon
Published 10:34 IST, January 10th 2025

Class 12 Student Held Over Bomb Threats to Delhi Schools

Delhi Police has detained a Class 12 student for allegedly sending bomb threats to schools in the national capital.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Class 12 student held over bomb threats to Delhi schools | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Police has detained a Class 12 student for allegedly sending bomb threats to schools in the national capital, sources said on Friday.

Around 10 educational institutes received bomb threats on Thursday, the latest in a series of such incidents in the city.

The sources said the south district police apprehended the Class 12 student, a minor.

Officials said police will address a press conference at its headquarters later in the day and share further details. PTI BM TIR TIR 

Updated 10:34 IST, January 10th 2025

