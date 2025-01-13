Class 9 Student Kills Self After Mother Sells His Bike, Googles 'What Happens After Death?'

Meerut/UP: A 17-year-old boy in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, killed himself after his mother and elder brother sold his Royal Enfield Bullet to prevent him from spending time with friends. Upset by their decision, the teenager shot himself dead, said police.

The boy, a class 9 student, reportedly searched online for “What happens to a person after death?” before taking the extreme step. The incident occurred on January 11, while the boy's elder brother was out to pick up their mother, a nurse at Meerut Medical College and Hospital.

Hearing a loud sound, the family rushed to his room, which was locked from the inside. They forced their way in through the window and found the boy lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately taken to the hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The teenager had struggled with his studies, and his family frequently scolded him for spending too much time with friends while riding his bike. Believing the decision would help him focus on his education, the family sold the bike, which deeply upset the boy.

Police said that the family, grieving the loss of their father last year, has not filed any complaint about the incident. A .315 bore country-made pistol was recovered from the scene, and authorities are investigating how the boy acquired the weapon.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)