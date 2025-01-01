‘Clear My Dues…’: Last Audio Call Between Delhi Businessman And Wife Before Suicide Surfaces

New Delhi: In yet another case of suicide linked to marital disputes, a 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on the night of December 30 at his residence in Delhi.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Puneet Khurana, had committed suicide by hanging. “He was found lying on the bed with a ligature mark over his neck,” they said.

Victim’s Family Friend Claims Wife Was Seeking Greater Stake In Business

Puneet was undergoing the process of divorce from his wife. The process had been initiated in this September.

However, his wife was constantly seeking a greater stake from Puneet in the form of alimony. This resulted in the mental harassment of Puneet, the victim’s family friend Jatin Khanna claimed.

Wife Wanted Clearance of Dues

According to the 16-minute audio recording, accessed by Republic Media Network, there has been a heated argument between Puneet Khurana and Manika Pahwa over the business. In the recording, wife is heard saying, “We are getting a divorce, but I am still a business partner. You need to clear my dues.”

Atul Subash Suicide Case

A similar incident of suicide occurred in December, where a Bengaluru techie named Atul Subash took his own life, citing harassment from his wife as the reason.