Suchir Balaji's Death 'Open & Active Investigation': San Francisco Police's Big Shift

New Delhi: The mystery surrounding the death of Suchir Balaji took a new turn as the San Francisco Police Department and the Coroner’s Office quietly updated the status of his case. Initially labelled as a "Closed - Suicide" investigation, the case has now been reclassified as an "Open and Active Investigation," raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise. The San Francisco Police Department, however, is yet to release any further details about the new developments.