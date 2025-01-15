Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Suchir Balaji's Death 'Open & Active Investigation': San Francisco Police's Big Shift

Published 18:29 IST, January 15th 2025

Suchir Balaji's Death 'Open & Active Investigation': San Francisco Police's Big Shift

The San Francisco Police Department updated the status of Suchir Balaji's case, changing it from 'Closed - Suicide' to 'Open and Active Investigation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Balaji has openly discussed the ethical and legal concerns he encountered during his time at OpenAI. | Image: X

New Delhi: The mystery surrounding the death of Suchir Balaji took a new turn as the San Francisco Police Department and the Coroner’s Office quietly updated the status of his case. Initially labelled as a "Closed - Suicide" investigation, the case has now been reclassified as an "Open and Active Investigation," raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise. The San Francisco Police Department, however, is yet to release any further details about the new developments. 

The unexpected shift follows growing scrutiny and questions about the initial ruling of the alleged suicide. Balaji’s death, once classified as self-inflicted, will now undergo a renewed investigation. Officials have indicated that new evidence or potential leads may have emerged, prompting them to reconsider the circumstances surrounding Suchir's death.


 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:39 IST, January 15th 2025

Recommended

Rohit Sharma Anticipated To Visit PAK? PCB Expect Skipper's Presence
SportFit
Tollywood's Old Guards Claim Sankranti Holiday, Game Changer Struggles
Entertainment News
BREAKING: Case Against BJP's Parvesh Verma For Distributing Shoes
India News
SC Bars ECI From Announcing Bihar Legislative Council Bypoll Result
India News
play-icon
02:00
PM Modi's speech at inauguration of Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple
Videos
PM Modi Inaugurates ISKCON Temple In Navi Mumbai | LIVE
India News
Bengaluru Man Finds Live Worm in Salad Ordered via Zomato
India News
Shankar Raises Director's Cut Issue With Game Changer: Good Scenes...
Entertainment News
BTS' J Hope Announces 1st Solo World Tour; Know Countries, Tickets Sale
Entertainment News
Indian Army Day: Plans To Celebrate Armed Forces In Smaller Cities
Lifestyle News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: