CM Devendra Fadnavis Takes Memes In Stride, Recalls Funny Post On Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: Maharashtra's newly-sworn Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis smilingly addressed the meme frenzy surrounding him, Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde and NCP Chief Ajit Pawar, which was sparked by the delay in the formation of the government and announcement of the Chief Minister. Fadnavis, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, responded by saying that he and his colleagues used to share those memes with each other and enjoyed laughing at them. The chief minister also explained how he convinced Eknath Shinde to take oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra along with Ajit Pawar.

Talking about the memes, which were being shared on social media, given the delay in the formation of the government and declaration of the Chief Minister, CM Devendra Fadnavis recalled one such meme, which his colleagues playfully shared with each other, related to the suspense of CM’s announcement. One meme that caught his attention featured Ajit Pawar sitting on a chair labelled "Deputy Chief Minister," with an empty chair beside him labelled "Chief Minister." The meme had Pawar saying, "Please put someone on it, I am permanent." Fadnavis chuckled at the lighthearted jab.

When asked, by Republic Media Network, about convincing Eknath Shinde to take the oath as Deputy Chief Minister, Fadnavis revealed that Shinde was initially uncertain about taking a particular decision, due to a divide in his party leader’s demand. A significant section of his party believed he should join the government, while a smaller faction advised against it.

Later, when Fadnavis shared his own experience, emphasising the importance of practical thinking over emotional decision-making, Shinde was encouraged to make a decision based on what a large section of the people wanted, and ultimately, took the oath.

Talking about Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis said, “2-3 days ago he was in a dilemma about what to do because a big section in his party believed that he should be part of the government. However, there was also a small section that was against it and suggested forming a coordination committee and its leadership should be taken.”

“He was in a dilemma saying that a large section says I should go, another says I should not go, so what should I do? I explained to him by giving my example that you should go on the basis of what people are saying. This is not a matter of getting caught up in emotions, this is a matter of practical thinking,” the chief minister.