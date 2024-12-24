CM Majhi Unveils Statues of Former PM Vajpayee, Social Reformer Biswanath Kar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday unveiled statues of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Cuttack and eminent scholar Bagmi Biswanath Kar in Bhubaneswar as part of the state’s initiative to honour 21 renowned personalities in 2024.

Vajpayee’s 10-foot bronze statue was placed at Belview Chhak in Cuttack, while Kar’s statue was installed on the Assembly premises.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and sports minister Suryabanshi Suraj attended both the events.

Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy was present at the unveiling of Biswanath Kar’s statue in Bhubaneswar.

"I had the privilege of unveiling the statue of our former PM, our guide, and ‘Bharat Ratna’ Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Belview Chhak in Cuttack. It is a matter of great pride and honour for all of us. His role in the development of Odisha and the entire country will be remembered forever," Majhi said in a post on X.

A simple function was held on the Assembly premises for the unveiling of Kar’s statue.

Majhi said, "I paid tribute to the great social reformer Bagmi Biswanath Kar by unveiling his statue at the Assembly premises."