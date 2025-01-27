Published 22:07 IST, January 27th 2025
CM Nayab Singh Saini To File Defamation Suit Over Kejriwal’s ‘Haryana Poisoning Yamuna’ Claims
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
CM Nayab Singh Saini To File Defamation Suit Over Kejriwal’s ‘Haryana Poisoning Yamuna’ Claims | Image: ANI
New Delhi: Amidst the row over Arvind Kejriwal's remark of “Haryana government poisoning Yamuna water”, state Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has stated that he will file a defamation suit against the former Delhi CM for his claims. Apart from filing a defamation suit, the ruling BJP will also visit the Election Commission of India (ECI) to file a complaint against AAP convenor Kejriwal. Notably, Kejriwal claimed that the Haryana government was poisoning Yamuna water by dumping industrial waste in it.
Updated 22:07 IST, January 27th 2025