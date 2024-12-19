Search icon
  • CM Nitish Launches App Through Which People Can Report Poor Road Conditions

Published 16:02 IST, December 19th 2024

CM Nitish Launches App Through Which People Can Report Poor Road Conditions

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday launched a mobile application that will enable citizens to report poor road conditions

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nitish Kumar | Image: X- @NitishKumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday launched a mobile application that will enable citizens to report poor road conditions, in the remotest parts of the state, to the department concerned.

The "Hamara Bihar Hamari Sadak" app was dedicated to the public by the chief minister at his official residence, in the presence of Minister for Rural Works Department Ashok Choudhary and Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar expressed hope that the "use of state-of-the-art technology will ensure better maintenance of rural roads and a more speedy resolution of complaints from the citizens".

Deepak Kumar Singh, the additional chief secretary for the Rural Works Department, said 65,000 km of road would be enlisted on the Android app block-wise, and people would be able to report defects like potholes by uploading photographs.

"To ensure transparency, the officials concerned will have to upload photographs of the roads after carrying out repair works," he said. 

With PTI Inputs

