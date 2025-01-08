CM Yogi Assures Action Against Foreign-Funded Caste Plots

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured action against those who are playing into the foreign agenda of dividing the nation on the basis of caste saying that the majestic Mahakumbh 2025 event will bring everyone along and unite people. CM Yogi said that there was a time when the common citizen of the state used to migrate but now its the criminals and mafias who are migrating.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Hindu unity and national unity are co-related and not different but till the time we will fall prey to the foreign agenda of dividing the nation on the basis of caste, we will continue to suffer.

“Hindu unity and national unity are co-related. You must remember that I had said ‘Batenge Toh Katenge’ and I didn’t say just for the sake of saying… ‘Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai’, PM Modi has also been saying this… And history is speaking, giving proof, you see it was the same Uttar Pradesh where before 2017 people used to migrate from Kairana, Kandhala, Sambal but now it’s the mafias, criminals who are migrating and not the people," CM Yogi said.