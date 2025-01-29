CM Yogi Breaks Down As He Condoles Loss of Lives In Mahakumbh Stampede, Assures Judicial Inquiry

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday broke down as he issued a statement on Mahakumbh stampede and condoled the loss of lives in the tragedy. The stampede took place near one of the ghats at the Mahakumbh during the Brahm Muhurat between 1 am - 2 am earlier today on the occasion of Amrit Snan during Mauni Amavasya. A video of the pre-stampede situation has surfaced showing a sea of devotees breaking into barricades near the Acharya ghat.

At least 30 devotees have loss their lives while around 60 injured in the stampede which took place earlier today.

Issuing a statement on the tragic incident, CM Yogi said, “A large number of devotees had gathered in Prayagraj since 7 PM yesterday to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya. An unfortunate incident took place on the Akhara Marg in which over 90 people were injured and 30 people died. 36 people are undergoing treatment in Prayagraj. This incident took place as the crowd broke the barricades of the Akhara Marg.”

"The incident is heart-wrenching. We express our deepest condolences to all those families who lost their loved ones. We have been in constant touch with the administration since last night. The Mela Authority, Police, Administration, NDRF, SDRF and all other arrangements that could be made have been deployed there," he said.

"The Govt has decided that a judicial inquiry of the incident will be done. For this, we have formed a 3-member judicial commission headed by Justice Harsh Kumar, former DG VK Gupta and retired IAS DK Singh. We have been monitoring the entire incident from the Chief Minister's control room, the Chief Secretary's control room, and the DGP's control room throughout the day. Meetings went on throughout the day and there was continuous communication with the administration regarding the incidents. Since the morning, we have been receiving necessary guidelines from Prime Minister, Home Minister, National President JP Nadda, Railway Minister, Governor and others...," the Chief Minister added.

Mahakumbh stampede: 30 dead, 60 injured

At least 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area occurred as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, considered one of the most auspicious days during the mela.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Vaibhav Krishna told a press conference here in the evening the stampede has left 30 dead and 60 others injured.

"The incident took place between 1-2 am due to the pressure of crowd. The crowds broke barricades and jumped to the other side, crushing those waiting there. Over 90 injured were rushed to the hospital, out of whom 30 died," he said.

Barricades have been placed in the mela and akhara areas for lane management but they gave way under the pressure of the jostling throng, he said.

As the barricades broke, people fell on those sitting and waiting for taking the holy dip during the 'brahm muhurt' (early morning time considered auspicious to perform certain activities), he said.

Many, including women and children, fell down and were crushed.

Twenty-five 25 of the deceased have been identified, Krishna said. Four of the deceases are from Karnataka and one each from Assam and Gujarat .

Among those injured, 36 are undergoing treatment at the hospital and the rest have been sent with their families, he said. He said the Mela administration has issued a helpline number -- 1920 -- for tracing missing persons.

The officer said the government has issued strict directives there will be no VIP protocol in the mela now onwards. "We will not be entertaining VIP protocal for the coming 'snans'." Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has contacted all the revered Mahamandaleshwars, saints and akharas and has requested them to participate in this 'Amrit Snan'.

Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand said the administration's priority is to ensure that those who have come to take the bath return home safely.