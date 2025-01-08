CM Yogi Invites All to Mahakumbh, Says Security and Other Arrangements in Place

Mahakumbh Nagar: During his conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnub Goswami at Mahakumbh Mahasammelan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended an open invitation to all for the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025.

He assured that all security measures and arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth and safe event.

In his conversation, CM Yogi Adityanath emphasised the importance of Hindu unity and national unity, describing them as shared essences. He reiterated the slogans ‘Batenge to katenge’ (Divided we fall) and ‘Ek hain toh safe hain’ (United we thrive), calling for solidarity among the Hindu community and the nation as a whole.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Mahakumbh symbolises unity and inclusivity, transcending divisions based on caste and region. He stated, "The Mahakumbh is a golden opportunity to showcase India's rich cultural heritage on an international stage as it transcends caste, creed, and gender barriers".

The event, scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj, is expected to attract millions of devotees from across the country and around the world. The Uttar Pradesh government has ramped up efforts to promote the Mahakumbh on a national scale, with CM Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet ministers personally spearheading outreach campaigns.