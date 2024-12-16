'Why Can't Hindu Processions be Held in Muslim Areas?': CM Yogi Asks Opposition Over Sambhal Unrest

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath strongly attacked the opposition during his speech in the Assembly's winter session on Monday. During his speech, Yogi Adityanath raised a question about religious events, sparking discussion. He asked if Muslim processions can be held in Hindu areas, why can't Hindu processions be held in Muslim areas?

CM Yogi Adityanath criticized the opposition in the assembly, accusing them of trying to hide the truth. He compared the truth to the sun, saying it can't be concealed. The Chief Minister also highlighted the long history of riots in Sambhal since 1947, emphasizing that many people have fallen victim to communal violence in the area.

'Why can't Hindu processions be held in Muslim areas?'

“Where is it written in the constitution that a hindu procession cannot take place in a muslim-majority area? And when you stop it, then the hindu side reacts by saying, 'we won’t let you go either.' I am surprised by such actions, saying that they won't allow the procession to pass in front of a mosque. Why shouldn't they allow it? Is the road anyone’s private property? These are public roads. How can you stop it”, CM Yogi Adityanath said in the assembly.

Yogi Adityanath challenged opposition politics on Hindu-Muslim tensions, affirming his government’s stance against religious discrimination and ensuring equal rights for all. He added that the Shia-Sunni dispute in Lucknow ended under the BJP government.

The Chief Minister highlighted the long history of communal violence in Sambhal, stating that riots have occurred there since 1947, with many people killed from 1947 to 1996. He noted that these riots continue to impact the region’s social and political landscape.

CM Yogi also referred to the 1978 incident, where 184 Hindu citizens were burnt alive, emphasizing that communal violence is not just a current issue but a long-standing problem that requires collective societal effort to resolve.

'Goal to promote unity, not divide society', says CM Yogi

“Your politics was from the very beginning, of dividing and then cutting”, CM Yogi said.

“That is why we said, ‘We will neither divide nor cut’”, he added.