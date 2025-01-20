CM Yogi Reviews Maha Kumbh Mela Arrangements After Fire Incident, Issues New Guidelines

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reviewed the security and safety arrangements at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela at ‘Triveni Sangam’. After reviewing the arrangements, CM Yogi issued new guidelines to ensure smooth operations and safety for the crores of devotees flocking to the Maha Kumbh Mela to take a dip at the Sangam. This came shortly after Yogi Adityanath visited the Maha Kumbh Mela region following a fire incident that destroyed at least 18 tents and injured one person at the Kumbh Mela on Sunday.

CM Yogi has speculated that around 8 to 10 crore devotees are expected to participate in the Maha Kumbh Mela, on the auspicious day of ‘Mauni Amavasya’, which is considered one of the most important during the Mela, attracting a large number of pilgrims from across the country and abroad. Keeping in view the number of devotees reaching the Sangam, the administration has been instructed to remain alert and vigil 24*7.

To accommodate the vast crowd, CM Yogi has instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply, availability of clean drinking water, and proper cleanliness throughout the Mela area. The CM emphasised the importance of providing sufficient toilets for the convenience of the pilgrims.

Traffic Management

The traffic flow is another critical aspect of the Mela. CM Yogi has directed officials to implement measures to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and reduce congestion. As part of these efforts, he suggested setting up separate stations for regular and special trains, making it easier to manage the large number of people travelling to the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Safety And Comfort For Devotees

The chief minister also pointed out the need for safety at the Ghats, where devotees take part in religious rituals. He suggested arrangements for bonfires to keep pilgrims warm during the cold weather. Additionally, safety measures must be put in place to avoid any accidents during large-scale bathing rituals.