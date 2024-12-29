Search icon
  • Coaching Hub Kota Witnesses Reduction In Number of Student Suicides, Official Data Reveals

Published 17:54 IST, December 29th 2024

Coaching Hub Kota Witnesses Reduction In Number of Student Suicides, Official Data Reveals

Kota Collector said that there has been a 50 per cent decline in the number of suicides by students this year as compared to 2023.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kota witnesses reduction in number of student suicides | Image: X

Kota: There has been a 50 per cent decline in the number of suicides by students this year as compared to 2023 in the coaching hub of Rajasthan, an official statement said on Sunday. 

Kota Collector Ravindra Goswami said that there had been a decrease in 50 per cent this year in the number of student suicides. 

"In comparison to last year, the suicide rate among coaching students has decreased by 50 per cent this year, which is a significant figure in terms of the efforts yielding results. We expect this trend to continue in the future," Kota Collector Ravindra Goswami was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. 

Number of Suicides in 2023 and 2024

There were 17 cases of suicides by coaching students in Kota in 2024, whereas in 2024 this number was 26.

Kota Collector attributes the decrease in suicide cases to the strict enforcement of guidelines for coaching institutes and hostels, overseen by the district administration. 

Additional measures, such as training hostel wardens as gatekeepers based on WHO standards and the introduction of SOS Help services, have also played a significant role in reducing suicides.

Kota Coaching Industry Witnesses Drop In Student Admissions

The number of students in Kota has fallen to 85,000 to 1 lakh this year, down from the usual 2-2.5 lakh, leading to a reduction in annual revenues—from Rs 6,500-7,000 crore to Rs 3,500 crore, several industry stakeholders were quoted as saying by news agency PTI. 

 

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help
91-9820466726
Timings: 24*7
Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi) 
011 24311918, 011 24318883
Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

 

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi) 
+918376804102
Timing: 24X7


 

Updated 17:54 IST, December 29th 2024

