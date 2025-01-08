Cold Conditions Intensify in Kashmir Valley After Brief Respite

Srinagar: Night temperatures dipped to settle below the freezing point across the Kashmir valley as cold conditions intensified after a brief respite, officials said on Wednesday.

Owing to clear skies, night temperatures dipped below the freezing point across the valley, the Met office said.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was recorded at minus 1 degree Celsius, down from the previous night's 0.9 degrees, it said.

The city had witnessed bright sunshine in the morning.

Gulmarg, a tourist resort town known for skiing activities in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 9.8 degrees Celsius, compared to the previous night's minus 6.6 degrees, and was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

In Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, the minimum temperature settled at minus 8.2 degrees Celsius against the previous night's minus 7.8 degrees.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, logged a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius while Konibal in Pampore town registered a minimum temperature of minus 1 degree.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius while Kokernag in south Kashmir saw the mercury settle at minus 1.9 degrees.

The Met office has forecast mainly dry weather over the next few days, with the possibility of light rain or snow at isolated places on Saturday.

It also said the minimum temperature was likely to drop further in the valley and forecast an isolated cold wave over the few days ahead.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the harshest period of winter -- that began on December 21. During the 40 days of 'Chillai-Kalan', the chances of snowfall are the highest and the temperature drops considerably.