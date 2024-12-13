Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Cold Wave Persists in Rajasthan, Fatehpur Records Season's Lowest Temperature

Published 14:12 IST, December 13th 2024

Cold Wave Persists in Rajasthan, Fatehpur Records Season's Lowest Temperature

Intense cold conditions persisted across Rajasthan, with Fatehpur recording the season's lowest minimum temperature.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Fatehpur records season's lowest temperature | Image: PTI

Jaipur: Intense cold conditions persisted across Rajasthan, with Fatehpur recording the season's lowest minimum temperature at minus 0.1 degrees Celsius, the weather office said on Friday.

According to the Meteorological Center Jaipur, in the last 24 hours, extreme cold wave were observed at one or two places in the state, while cold wave conditions prevailed in some areas.

Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees Celsius followed by 3.6 degrees Celsius in Karauli, Pilani at 4 degrees Celsius, 4.3 degrees Celsius in Sangaria (Hanumangarh), and Sikar at 5 degrees Celsius, the center said.

Alwar logged a temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius, Ganganagar at 6.4 degrees Celsius, and 6.6 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, it said.

Cold wave is expected to prevail at some places in north Rajasthan and Shekhawati region, with the minimum temperature likely to hover between two to six degree Celsius during the next 24 hours, it added. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:12 IST, December 13th 2024

