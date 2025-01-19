Cold Weather Persists in Punjab, Haryana; Fog Enveloped Many Places

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana continued ro reel under cold weather on Sunday with fog enveloping many places in both states.

Amritsar was the coldest place with a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius, followed by 6.6 degrees Celsius in Bathinda, the meteorological department said.

In Punjab, Ludhiana's minimum temperature was 8.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal, according to a meteorological department report.

Patiala recorded a minimum of 9.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal, it said. Pathankot logged a low of 7.4 degrees Celsius, followed by 7.3 degrees Celsius in Gurdaspur and 6.8 degrees Celsius in Faridkot.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, recorded a low of 8.9 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, the weather officer said.

In neighbouring Haryana, Ambala's minimum temperature was 10.4 degrees Celsius, followed by 10.2 degree Celsius in Faridabad.