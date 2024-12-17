Search icon
  • Day After Backlash, Priyanka Gandhi Carries 'Stand With Bangladesh Minorities' Bag in Parliament

Published 11:54 IST, December 17th 2024

Day After Backlash, Priyanka Gandhi Carries 'Stand With Bangladesh Minorities' Bag in Parliament

Several Congress MPs staged a protest in Parliament premises, demanding justice for minorities facing atrocities in Bangladesh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Cong MPs express solidarity with Bangladesh's minorities with message on handbags | Image: X

New Delhi: New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who grabbed headlines on Monday for carrying a pro-Palestine handbag to Parliament, was seen staging another protest on Tuesday—this time in solidarity with minorities facing atrocities in Bangladesh .

Joined by other MPs, the opposition expressed their support for the cause by carrying handbags and placards bearing messages such as “Stand with minorities of Bangladesh.” They raised slogans urging the government to ensure justice for Hindus and Christians in the neighboring country.

Priyanka Gandhi was seen carrying a cream-colored handbag with the words “Bangladesh ke Hindu aur Isaiyon ke saath khade ho” (“Stand with the Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh”) written on it.

This protest follows Monday’s demonstration, where Priyanka Gandhi carried a handbag with “Palestine” emblazoned on it to express solidarity with Palestinians.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Priyanka Gandhi urged the government to address the issue with Bangladesh.

“The government should raise the issue of atrocities against minorities, both Hindus and Christians, in Bangladesh. It should discuss this with the Bangladesh government and support those who are in pain because of these attacks,” she said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Updated 15:01 IST, December 17th 2024

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Congress Bangladesh

