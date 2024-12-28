Congress Ill-Treats Its Leaders, Disrespected Narasimha Rao After His Demise: Grandson NV Subhash

Hyderabad: On the issue of allocating space for a memorial for former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, BJP leader and grandson of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, NV Subhash, on Saturday, said, “The Congress disrespected Narasimha Rao after his demise. It persuaded us to move his mortal remains to Hyderabad and assured us that a memorial site would be built for him in Hyderabad even though he had spent most of his life in Delhi.”

Criticising the Congress for its duplicity in honouring its own leaders, he added, “Today, the Congress party's hypocrisy has been exposed. They ill-treated their leaders. The cabinet has clearly approved Congress' demand. They are playing petty politics on the whims and fancies of the dynastic rule of the Congress party.”

The BJP accused the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi of indulging in politics over the funeral of Singh.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra came down heavily on Gandhi for stating that the Narendra Modi government disrespected Singh by conducting his funeral at Nigambodh Ghat, whereas for other former prime ministers the last rites were performed at sites where memorials were authorised to be built later.

"It is unfortunate that the BJP has to address a press conference on the subject relating to the funeral of Dr Singh... since his death, the Centre has been preparing to construct a memorial for him," Patra said.

"A cabinet meeting was called and a condolence message was issued. It was also decided to pay proper respects to the former PM befitting to his stature. The cabinet has informed both Dr Singh's family and the Congress that a memorial will be built so that everyone can remember his positive contribution. However, time is needed for land acquisition, forming a trust and other formalities. At the same time, cremation should be done as it cannot wait," Patra said.