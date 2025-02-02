Union Budget 2025 in association with

  • Congress Forms 'EAGLE' to Oversee Conduct of Free and Fair Elections By ECI

Published 18:09 IST, February 2nd 2025

Congress Forms 'EAGLE' to Oversee Conduct of Free and Fair Elections By ECI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced the formation of Empowered Action Group of Leaders and Experts (EAGLE) to oversee free and fair election by ECI.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has formed the Empowered Action Group of Leaders and Experts (EAGLE) | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday announced the formation of Empowered Action Group of Leaders and Experts (EAGLE) to oversee free and fair elections by the Election Commission of India.

The newly formed EAGLE committee, comprising senior Congress leaders such as Ajay Maken, Digvijaya Singh, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Praveen Chakravarty, Pawan Khera, Gurdeep Singh Sappal, Nitin Raut, and Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy, has been tasked with overseeing the conduct of free and fair elections by the Election Commission of India.

The EAGLE committee’s immediate focus will be investigating allegations of voters’ list manipulation in Maharashtra , with plans to prepare and submit a detailed report to the party leadership as soon as possible.

“This committee will first take up the Maharashtra voters’ list manipulation issue, and submit a detailed report to the leadership at the earliest. EAGLE will also analyse past elections in other states, and proactively monitor upcoming elections and all other issues related to the conduct of free and fair elections in the country,” Congress said in a statement.

In addition to addressing the Maharashtra issue, EAGLE will analyze the conduct of past elections in other states, monitor upcoming elections, and tackle broader concerns regarding electoral integrity, ensuring any irregularities are swiftly reported and acted upon.

(with agency inputs)

Updated 18:20 IST, February 2nd 2025

Congress Maharashtra

