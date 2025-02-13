New Delhi: In a major political upset, thousands of Indian Youth Congress International (IYC International) members from 10 countries, including prominent leaders from the USA, Canada, the UK, and Ireland, have resigned from the Congress party and aligned themselves with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This significant shift is a direct response to Congress' continuous efforts to undermine Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly regarding his management of immigration issues before his crucial visit to the United States on February 12-13.

The Congress party has been making what many view as politically motivated attacks, particularly over the deportation of 104 Indian migrants from the U.S. Critics claim these actions focus more on undermining Modi’s leadership than on offering legitimate policy critiques.

Congress Party's Divisive Politics Fueling Alienation Among Youth

Moreover, the Congress party’s politics have been marked by divisiveness based on caste, creed, and religion—a strategy that has further alienated the nation’s youth and created deep societal fissures.

In rejecting these divisive tactics, the youth have made it unequivocally clear where their loyalties lie. Their mass resignation from IYC International is not merely a protest against Congress’s flawed approach; it is a resounding vote of confidence in PM Modi’s transformative leadership.

PM Modi’s vision for a unified, progressive, and globally respected India has resonated strongly with young Indians both at home and abroad. His dynamic policies and steadfast commitment to national progress stand in stark contrast to the polarizing and outdated methods of the opposition.

As the BJP’s international influence continues to grow, this landmark move underscores the belief among India’s young generation that the future of the nation rests in strong, decisive, and inclusive leadership.