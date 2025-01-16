Search icon
Published 14:06 IST, January 16th 2025

Congress Leader Dies After Being Hit by Bus in Kerala's Alappuzha

A local Congress leader died near Poochakkal here on Thursday after being hit by a private bus while he was out for a morning walk.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Congress leader dies after being hit by bus in Kerala's Alappuzha | Image: representative

Alappuzha: A local Congress leader died near Poochakkal here on Thursday after being hit by a private bus while he was out for a morning walk, police said.

Seventy-year-old M R Ravi, an executive committee member of the Alappuzha District Congress Committee (DCC), was hit by the speeding bus while he was standing near a bus stop, an officer of Poochakkal police station said.

Ravi died on the way to the hospital, the officer said.

The incident occurred around 7 am, he said.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered, police said. 

With PTI Inputs

