Congress Leader Dies After Being Hit by Bus in Kerala's Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A local Congress leader died near Poochakkal here on Thursday after being hit by a private bus while he was out for a morning walk, police said.

Seventy-year-old M R Ravi, an executive committee member of the Alappuzha District Congress Committee (DCC), was hit by the speeding bus while he was standing near a bus stop, an officer of Poochakkal police station said.

Ravi died on the way to the hospital, the officer said.

The incident occurred around 7 am, he said.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered, police said.