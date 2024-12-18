Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Congress Party, Leaders Receive Notice From X Over Sharing Video Clips Of Amit Shah's RS Speech

Published 22:16 IST, December 18th 2024

Congress Party, Leaders Receive Notice From X Over Sharing Video Clips Of Amit Shah's RS Speech

Some Congress MPs and leaders had shared a video clip of Shah's reply to the debate on the Constitution's journey of 75 glorious years in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Congress Party Get X Notice for Sharing Amit Shah's RS Speech Clips | Image: X

New Delhi: The Congress party and some of its leaders on Wednesday received notices from social media platform X for sharing certain video clips of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on their handles.

Opposition sources said the communication by X refers to the notice it has received from the Cyber Crime Coordination Centre of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for removal of the content shared by them, which is in violation of the law of India.

There was no confirmation from X or the MHA's Cyber Crime Coordination Centre on the notice sent.

In its communication to the Congress, X has also mentioned that it strongly believes in the freedom of speech and expression of its users through the platform.

Some Congress MPs and leaders had shared a video clip of Shah's reply to the debate on the Constitution's journey of 75 glorious years in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, in which he spoke about B R Ambedkar and attacked the opposition over it.

Shah held a press conference in the BJP headquarters on Wednesday to make his stand clear. He alleged that the Congress leaders are twisting facts and distorting his comments on Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha.

The home minister alleged that the Congress launched the malicious campaign after the discussion on Constitution "established" the opposition party as being "anti-Ambedkar" and "anti-reservation".

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:16 IST, December 18th 2024

Congress Amit Shah

