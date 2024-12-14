Our Words, Actions Shouldn't Diminish India's Image: Rijiju During Constitution Debate

New Delhi: While India has given equal voting rights to all, some claim that minorities have no rights in the country, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday in an apparent jibe at the opposition.

Intervening in a debate on 75 years of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, the parliamentary affairs minister also cautioned that "our words and actions should not diminish the image of the country in the world fora".

India not only provides legal protection to minorities, it also has a provision for affirmative action to protect their interests, the minister asserted.