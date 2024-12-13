BJP, Congress Engage in War of Words During Constitution Debate | LIVE

The Lok Sabha on Friday paid rich tributes to the security personnel who laid down their lives in foiling a terror attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla solemnly reiterated the commitment of the Lower House to fight terrorism and pledged to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

"This House and the entire nation solemnly remembers unfortunate incident of December 13, 2001, when some terrorists attacked India's Parliament, the greatest symbol of our democracy," Birla said as soon as the House convened at 11:00 am.

"Our alert security personnel deployed to ensure security of the Parliament premises displayed extraordinary courage and foiled this attack," he said.