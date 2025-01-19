Search icon
  • ‘Could Not Fulfill These 3 Promises’: Arvind Kejriwal Asks Voters For Another Term Ahead of Delhi Elections

Published 18:12 IST, January 19th 2025

‘Could Not Fulfill These 3 Promises’: Arvind Kejriwal Asks Voters For Another Term Ahead of Delhi Elections

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal admitted to not fulfilling several promises made to the people of Delhi. He appealed to voters to elect him for another term.

Reported by: Digital Desk
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Listing out the promises former Delhi Chief Minister failed to fulfill, Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the voters in the national capital to elect him for another term so that those promises can be fulfilled. 

Addressing a public meeting ahead of the Delhi elections, Kejriwal reminded people of the work his party carried out in last five years. 

Kejriwal Lists Out 3 Promises He Could Not Fulfill

AAP chief admitted that his government could not clean Yamuna river, could not provide clean water, and was unable to construct roads of Delhi on the European standards. 

"I could not fulfill 3 promises - first cleaning the Yamuna, second providing clean drinking water and third making Delhi's roads of European standard. A lot of work has been done for these... all these 3 works will be completed in the next 5 years," Kejriwal said at a public meeting. 

‘Fulfill Promises In Punjab Before Announcing New Schemes In Delhi’

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday, slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) urging them to fulfill their promises in Punjab before announcing new schemes for Delhi. 
"Kejriwal talks about free schemes every day in Delhi, but what about Punjab? He promised to eradicate drugs in Punjab, but no substantial action has been taken. In fact, Punjab reported 144 deaths due to drug overdoses in 2023, the highest in the country," Bittu said. 

Delhi Set To Go For Polls 

The Assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 5. The counting of votes will be done on February 8.


 

Updated 18:12 IST, January 19th 2025

