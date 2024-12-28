'Country Has Lost One of Great Leaders: BJP MP Naveen Jindal over Manmohan Singh's Demise

New Delhi: BJP MP Naveen Jindal on Saturday expressed his grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday, saying that the country has lost one of the great leaders.

"He brought several reforms for the nation and took several steps beneficial for the nation... The country has lost one of the great leaders," Naveen Jindal told ANI.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, “He was a great man with a great vision...He always worked for the people of the nation and contributed a lot to the nation building...”

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home, after which he was rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Manmohan Singh was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues and government dignitaries.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid their last respects to the former PM by placing a wreath near his mortal remains earlier today.





The rituals for the cremation ceremony were performed for the former prime minister. The last rites were carried out at the VIP Ghat as per the Sikh rituals. Dr. Singh's mortal remains were placed on a pyre of sandalwood sticks.



Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, were also present for the cremation ceremony after they paid tribute to the former Prime Minister.



The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were brought to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi from his residence on early Saturday morning for party workers to pay their respects. Several people also gathered outside the residence of the former Prime Minister in Delhi to pay their tributes.

