Couple Arrested In Chennai For Forcing Minor Daughter Into Prostitution

Chennai: The Chennai police have arrested a couple in the city for allegedly forcing their minor daughter into prostitution and creating explicit content for commercial gain. The accused, a businessman and his wife were booked under the POCSO Act and remanded in judicial custody.

The investigation began when the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) filed a complaint, leading the police to track the couple using subscriber data. Upon seizing the accused's mobile phone, the police found several obscene videos of minor girls, mostly recorded without consent using a hidden camera.

As per reports, the police said that most of the videos were shot without the consent of the girls through what seemed like a hidden camera.

Further investigation revealed the couple's shocking exploitation of their own daughter, forcing her into prostitution and filming her along with other girls. The businessman sold these explicit videos and photos online, earning money from their daughter's suffering.

The police have taken the minor girl under government care, providing her with counselling and support to overcome the trauma. The accused couple's devices have been sent for forensic analysis.