Couple Found Dead After Consuming Poison in Faridabad Hotel

Faridabad: A young couple was found dead after allegedly consuming poison in a hotel room, police confirmed on Monday.

Mohit (28) and Tanu (21), residents of Shiv Enclave, Ismailpur, were taken to a hospital but passed away during treatment, police reported.

A senior officer stated that preliminary investigations revealed the couple arrived at the hotel around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Mohit who got married earlier this year in April and Tanu allegedly consumed poison later that day in the evening. They died late at night, police said.

Inspector Randeep, SHO of Palla police station, said that the police did not find any suicide note from the spot. Their phones have been seized and the families are being interrogated, he said.

In a similar incident, in 2006, a young couple in downtown Delhi's Multani Dhanda hotel commited suicide after ingesting poison. The Rajasthani couple arrived at the Mohak Palace hotel with their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, who was discovered in the room unharmed.

The police also found suicide note, which was allegedly written by the man.