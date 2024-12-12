Published 23:59 IST, December 12th 2024
Couple Killed in Car-Truck Collision
A man and his wife were killed when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck on the outskirts of the district headquarters town of Kalaburagi on Thursday evening.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kalaburagi: A man and his wife were killed when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck on the outskirts of the district headquarters town of Kalaburagi on Thursday evening, police said.
Mohammad Shekib Jilhani (32) and Sherin Shekib (28) died on the spot, they added.
The couple was on the way to Kalaburagi from Humanabad. The truck collided with the car near the Swami Samarth temple. The Kalaburagi police registered a case and started the investigation.
