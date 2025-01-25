Search icon
Published 01:02 IST, January 25th 2025

Couple Stabbed In Delhi Park During Robbery Attempt

According to police, the couple were approached by four unidentified individuals who tried to snatch her purse containing Rs 1,000 and other belongings.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representational image | Image: Representational

New Delhi: A woman and her husband were stabbed during a robbery attempt at Jheel Park near the MCD office in Welcome area of Delhi's northeast on Friday evening, an official said.

The incident occurred around 7.40 pm, they said.

According to police, the couple were approached by four unidentified individuals who tried to snatch her purse containing Rs 1,000 and other belongings.

When the couple resisted, the robbers attacked assaulted them with a knife. Both victims sustained injuries and were rushed to JPC Hospital for treatment.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the attackers, the police said, adding that a case has been registered.

Updated 01:02 IST, January 25th 2025

